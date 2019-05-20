LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews in Jeffersonville are continuing to clean up debris and assess damage after a house exploded in the Capitol Hills neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The Jeffersonville police and fire departments responded after the blast leveled a home in the 900 block of Assembly Road around 5 a.m. on May 19, according to Jeffersonville Det. Lt. Isaac Parker.
One person was killed in the blast, and two others were taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released, but we're told one person was released Sunday afternoon.
At least 12 to 15 other homes were damaged in the explosion.
On Monday, officials from the building commissioner's office continued surveying the damage the explosion caused, but there's still no official word on what caused it.
The fire department said in an update Sunday afternoon that it has "ruled out any possibility of a meth lab" as a cause of the explosion.
Officials with the Jeffersonville Fire Department said Monday morning that crews were able clean up debris from the home that was demolished, but have not been able to clear rubble from other areas in the neighborhood because of the ongoing investigation.
Vectren, one of the utilities that provides gas and electric service in the area, is taking part in the the investigation, and has cut service to 14 homes in the area while officials try to determine what caused the explosion.
Although officials with the Jeffersonville Fire Department didn't confirm natural gas as the cause of the explosion, they said it is a real possibility. Neighbors say Vectren has been in the area since the explosion.
Mayor Mike Moore, along with other city officials, will be touring the neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Mayor Moore will then answer questions from reporters.
Anyone in the neighborhood who sees, hears or smells anything out of the ordinary that could be gas should call 911 immediately.
