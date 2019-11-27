LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expected rain on Saturday is putting a slight damper on holiday festivities in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The city has canceled the holiday parade, and Light Up Jeff and the North Pole Party will be moved inside the Nachand Fieldhouse.
Festivities, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, will include inflatables, crafts, live entertainment and a visit with Santa. Attendees can purchase chili, and organizers will provide free hot chocolate and cookies.
