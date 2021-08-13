LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man found dead in the Ohio River on Thursday.
In a news release, Det. Josh Schiller said police responded to a call around 2 p.m. that a person had been spotted in the water near the 1000 block of West Riverside Drive — that's near the 2nd Street/Clark Memorial Bridge on the Jeffersonville side of the river.
Police and crews with the Jeffersonville Fire Department, Clarksville Police and Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where the man was found and recovered.
Schiller said the results of an autopsy showed "no apparent indications of trauma were observed or identified." Toxicology reports are still pending and a cause of death has yet to be determined, but police do not believe foul play was involved in the man's death.
Now, the department is asking for help identifying him. Police say he is African American and stands between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He's believed to weigh about 200 to 230 pounds and had medium-length black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
