LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are conducting a death investigation in the city's Oak Park subdivision.
In a release, Lt. Isaac Parker said officers were called to Edgewood Lane, off Allison Lane, about 7 a.m. on a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. When officers arrived, they confirmed the person had died.
No other information was released, but an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday,
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535. You may also call the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477)
