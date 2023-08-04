JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police Department in Indiana added a new member to its department on Wednesday.
Max, a two-year-old rescue from the Harrison County Humane Society, is the department's new therapy dog, according to the department's Facebook page. Max is specialty trained to provide comfort and love to first responders, victims of crime and disasters and children.
The police department's Officer Wellness Unit set the plan in motion to adopt Max. The Officer Wellness Unit aims to provide emotional, physical and mental support to the department's employees. The Officer Wellness Unit partnered with the nonprofit group, Dogs Helping Heroes (DHH), who found Max. DHH then partnered with Duffy's Dog Training Center in Jeffersonville to train Max.
Max's services were provided at no cost from DHH, Duffy's Dog Training Center and Harrison County Humane Society.
