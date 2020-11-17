JEFFERSONSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department wants to make sure residents with opioid use disorder have access to services they need.
The department partnered with Spring Health Systems for a new initiative, which includes a hiring four social workers and peer support specialists through a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Justice.
They will work with the police department to help people in the community battling opioid abuse.
"I want to tell you that by utilizing this partnership with the grant, we are doing more than just giving someone a referral," Jeffersonville Police Department Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said. "We are bringing someone there to the scene ... to get them to receive services."
The department said it has seen "increasing opioid use prevalence" in their community.
From 2019 to today, the Jeffersonville Police Department assisted with 140 calls related to opioids.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.