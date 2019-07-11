JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville residents said they saw a man stumble out of a home on French Street on Thursday, be placed in an ambulance and driven away.
Crime tape was up around the house Thursday afternoon, and Jeffersonville Police officers would only say they were investigating a case of aggravated battery.
One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man was in his mid-60s.
"I can see the blood running down his face, I'm assuming from his head, and it was just trickling down," the neighbor said.
Neighbors said police cars arrived around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and the next thing they knew, the crime scene tape was out as they watched investigators bag up evidence and take it from the home.
In the alley behind the house, the crime tape was up around an SUV, and all the doors were open. Inside the fenced-in area, another car with a smashed windshield was visible.
Officers aren't releasing much information, only that they have a person of interest that they are questioning who is somehow related to the man with the injury.
"The people live here now have just been here for a handful of months. I don't know them," said Deborah Forehann, who lives nearby. "The gentleman came out with blood coming and stuff like that. They arrested the son and took two other females in for questioning."
Neighbors said one of the women looked like she had been in a fight with her shirt torn up.
Police said this case has some tie to the workplace shooting Big O Tires on Wednesday, but they wouldn't elaborate. Neighbors said the son who was handcuffed at the home Thursday is friends with Wednesday's shooting victim.
