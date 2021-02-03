LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are investigating after a fatal crash occurred on 10th Street.
In a Facebook post, the department said it was at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on 10th Street near Springdale Drive and Sportsman Drive.
Police say one person, whose name and age is unknown, died in the crash.
The public is encouraged to avoid the area. Police say eastbound traffic is stopped at Springdale and westbound traffic is stopped at Sportsman.
No other information was immediately available.
This story may be updated.
