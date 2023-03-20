JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.
In a social media post, Jeffersonville Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Veronica Street and Eighth Street. ISP, Clark County Sheriff, Clarksville Police Department, Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS are assisting with this investigation.
According to a news release from JPD, the scene was secured, and there is no danger to the community. JPD said it would release more information soon.
JPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the JPD Detective Division at 812-283-6633.
