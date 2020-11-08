LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for 20-year-old Brittany Davey.
Davey went missing around 3 a.m. Sunday from Jeffersonville, Indiana. Davey is a Black female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 216 pounds. Davey has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants. Davey is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.
