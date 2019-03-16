JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say an officer is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle.
According to a release, on Friday at around 10:25 p.m., officers went to the area of Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
While investigating the vehicle, another vehicle hit an officer.
The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
There's no word on if anyone will face charges.
