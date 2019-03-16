Jeffersonville officer hit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say an officer is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle.

According to a release, on Friday at around 10:25 p.m., officers went to the area of Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

While investigating the vehicle, another vehicle hit an officer.

The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

There's no word on if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Tags