JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack southern Indiana's waterfront in Jeffersonville for Thunder Over Louisville this Saturday, but police say they're ready.
On Wednesday officials released a list of prohibited items:
- Open alcoholic beverages
- Pets (except for disability service animals)
- Glass bottles or containers
- Silly String
- Aerosol cans or noxious gasses
- Skateboards or bicycles (except those being used by public safety personnel)
- Laser pointers
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones)
Police say they have a solid traffic plan in place to deal with the massive crowds, but are reminding people to be prepared for congestion after the fireworks end around 10 p.m.
"It takes about 14 hours for us to get tens of thousands of people into that event area," said Maj. Josh Lynch with Jeffersonville Police. "It's going to take more than a few minutes for us to get you out."
Here's a complete list of streets that will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday:
- Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat west to Clarksville
- Market Street from Spring Street west to Clarksville
- Missouri Avenue from Market Street North to South Clark Blvd.
- Southern Indiana Avenue
- River Pointe Plaza, North Shore, Clark Street and Fort Street
- Parking lots under the Kennedy Bridge
- The 100 block of Spring Street
- The 100 block of Wall Street
- The 100 block of Locust Street
- The 100 block of Walnut Street
- Pearl Street from W. Maple Street to Riverside Drive
- Mulberry Street from W. Maple Street south to Riverside Drive
- W. Court Avenue at Broadway west to Missouri Avenue
- All alleys along the floodwall from Jeff Boat west to the city limits
Police say the Big 4 walking bridge will also be closed Friday afternoon for the practice air show.
