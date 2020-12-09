LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville police are investigating after they say a juvenile was shot to death in what investigators are characterizing as a tragic accident.
According to a news release, the incident took place the incident took place Sunday, shortly after midnight, at a home on Seminole Drive in Jeffersonville.
Police were sent to the home after someone reported a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. That victim was a resident of the home, according to police.
He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital but eventually died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made, and no one has been charged in the case.
"The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, the incident appears to be a terrible accident and tragedy," the department said in a statement.
The victim's identify has not been released, but police said he was of high school age.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
