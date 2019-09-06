LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersonville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Alison Apman has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Police think she ran away from home, and believe she may be in danger.
Apman was last seen on Slone Drive in the Meadows neighborhood, which is not far from the Clark County YMCA. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you see Apman or know where she might be, call the Jeffersonville Police detective division at 812-285-6535.
