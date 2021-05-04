LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are on the lookout for a woman who has been missing since her release from a hospital nearly two months ago.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said Danielle Nicole Stokes was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital on March 10 for treatment of a "mental episode."
Stokes was released from the hospital and has not been seen or heard from since, according to authorities.
Stokes does not have money or a cell phone on her. Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say she also has a tattoo of a four-leaf clover on her middle lower back.
If you see Stokes or have any information about where she might be, you're asked to call Jefferson Police at 812-285-6535. You can also call the department's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
