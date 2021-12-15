LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department will soon have several new officers on the streets.
Mayor Mike Moore swore in nine new police recruits Wednesday. Eight of the recruits are new officers ,and one is joining the department from an out-of-state police agency.
"I take a lot of pride in the fact that a time in our country is going through some unbelievable times, and the No. 1 thing we want to emphasize to the people of Jeffersonville: You're going to be safe," Moore said.
Moore said the new officers are needed because of retirements, a growing city and a nationwide spike in crime. Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said proper training will be a top priority for all of the new officers.
"At the end of the day, it's about public safety and public service," Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh said the department expects to hire at least four more officers in January.
"We live in crazy times," Moore said. "Our police officers have never been more important."
