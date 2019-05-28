JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The greeting "Welcome to Jeffersonville" that you see on signs when driving into town means something totally different these days. There are new faces, new stores, new restaurants and new opportunities along 10th Street near Interstate 265.
"Everything's just blossoming fast," said Crystal Graves, who was visiting Tuesday from New Albany.
The latest addition is McAlister's. Employees fired up the kettle for the iced tea and grill for the sandwiches Tuesday for the first time. Kroger and Feeders Supply opened not long before it.
"All of the sudden, the people who lived out here who had to get in their car and drive someplace else (before), it's right here at their doorstep," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Soon a Chick-fil-A and a few other restaurants still under wraps are moving in next.
Closer to I-265, there are plans for two new hotels. An Xscape movie theater, like one in east Louisville, is expected to be open by Christmas.
"I think that they will get a lot of customers, because a lot of kids will want to go there with their friends and just chillax," said Cryselle Graves, who was visiting Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
It's easy to see the new developments are bringing more people with them, as several subdivisions are also forming.
"We've seen over 5,000 new residents," Moore said.
He called it responsible growth for a river city that's ready.
