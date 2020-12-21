LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville has received a grant for more than three-quarters of a million dollars to help complete its Utica-Sellersburg Road project.
The city announced Monday that the Indiana Department of Transportation awarded $231,600 for the city to use towards the project. Crews will reconstruct and widen the road from State Route 62 to a CSX railroad crossing near Keystone Boulevard, and a new turn lane will also be added at the State Road 62 intersection.
Plans also call for paving the entire road with new asphalt.
"With the growth we have seen in the east end of Jeffersonville, this grant could not come at a better time," Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release. "This project will prepare the area for many years of use and improve safety for our residents. It's what investing in our future is all about."
The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
