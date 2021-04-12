LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Monday hosted a virtual public meeting with more than 50 participants to get feedback on a potential road-widening project on a 3-mile stretch of Charlestown Pike from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road.
Jeffersonville is considering a two-year, $18 million project to widen the roads at the area's 13 subdivision entrances. The project is intended to improve traffic flow and safety to accommodate for growth in the area over the past decade.
"Due to major growth on this corridor, traffic has doubled over the last decade," Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release. "We see this project as a huge opportunity to keep our infrastructure strong and improve quality of life for residents, drivers and future developments."
The total width would be about 60 feet, which concerned some residents — even those who consider the project to be necessary.
"We would lose a significant portion of our front yard and front field should that be expanded that wide with a continuous turning lane and sidewalks," one Jeffersonville resident said.
The comment period is open for two weeks. Comments and questions can be submitted to Josh Darby, a project engineer with the firm Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, by emailing j.darby@jtleng.com.
Construction is expected to start in 2024.
