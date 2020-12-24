JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant wants to make sure families have something delicious to eat this Christmas.
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided free take-out meals Thursday morning for about 200 people. The meals included ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, corn and pumpkin pie.
To get the meals, all families had to do was message Harry's on Facebook with their name and the number of meals needed.
"We know that 2020's been hard on a lot of people in the surrounding area, so we decided to come up with something to help those less fortunate," said James Corbin with Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen.
Harry's had a similar campaign during Thanksgiving.
