LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local restaurant plans to stir things up to start the new year.
The Jeffersonville location of Come Back Inn is no more. After 17 years, it has a new name and a new menu.
It's now Town Neighborhood Pub.
The owners have a shared partnership with the Louisville location of Come Back Inn but wanted to take a new direction.
"It was time for a change," said Chris Smith, owner of Town Restaurant. "We've been doing the same thing for 17.5 years, and we wanted to explore new options culinarily speaking. It's part of an evolution, and it's a very positive thing, and we're excited about it."
The owners and staff will stay the same, but everything on the menu is new.
The Come Back Inn in Louisville is still open and promises it's not changing a thing.
