LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has issued an executive order to close city hall and modify the city's operations to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The closing took effect at noon March 20.
The executive order directs employees to work from home when possible, and those who are unable to work from home will continue to receive paychecks. Sanitizing and cleaning procedures will continue at all city facilities.
The police and fire departments will hire third party contractors to sanitize their buildings, and visitors will be screened before being allowed to enter.
Essential services like garbage collection, vehicle maintenance, and parks and green space maintenance will not be affected. The city's parks will remain open, with social distancing and heightened cleaning protocols in place.
The following facilities will remain closed:
- Ken Ellis Senior Center
- Spring Hill Envision Center
- Woehrle Athletic Center
- Nachand Fieldhouse
Also, permits and rentals for events through April 5 are canceled, and parks are not accepting rentals of facilities or shelters through at least April 5. To request a refund, call 812-285-6441 or email parksinfo@cityofjeff.net.
The animal shelter is closed to the public, and animal control officers will respond only to serious incidents such as an animal attack or to assist first responders. Adoptions can still be made by appointment by calling 812-282-0071.
Public meetings considered necessary will continue as scheduled to address essential matters.
