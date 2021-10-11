JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman was charged with murder Monday after a woman was found dead in an apartment.
Jeffersonville Police said officers responded to the Northtown Terrace complex at 241 National Ave., near Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard, on the report of an "unconscious and unresponsive female" at 6 a.m. She was transported by EMS to Clark Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Officers investigating the case determined that the victim had an "altercation" at that apartment with the resident, Tynae Couts, who allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.
Couts is charged with murder.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.