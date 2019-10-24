JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's something about a basketball court in Indiana. History and pride permeate.
There are also a lot of names you'll hear but few that actually written on a court. Lottie Oglesby is one of them.
"Some folks would call her mom, grandma," said Carol Moon, president of the Claysburg Neighborhood Association.
Oglesby shaped young lives at Spring Hill Elementary in Jeffersonville for decades during after-school rec time in the gym.
"That's where most of the young boys came to prove (themselves)," said former student Frank Baines.
She shaped impressionable young men and women, who could've gone down a lot of roads, some of which may not have been pretty.
"If you started stepping out of line a little bit, you'd get that look," Baines said with a smile.
Her no-nonsense, loving influence kept kids, now adults, disciplined and on the right path.
"It made you want to look at yourself, look at your actions and choose to do better," Baines said.
Some took their talents across the country with success.
"So many of the fellows gained a career in playing ball," Baines said.
So when Jeffersonville opened the Envision Center, a new place for children to learn and grow, it made sense that Oglesby's name was at the top of the list to be painted on the basketball court.
"She would love it," her daughter, Lisa, said. "We're honored as a family."
Although Lottie is no longer alive, her name now serves as a symbol of what future generations should learn from the past.
"The Envision Center is the most positive thing that we have in the community right now," Moon added. "The world could definitely use more people like ... Mrs. Oglesby."
A true positive pillar that makes the community proud to say, "We are Jeff."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.