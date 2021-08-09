LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers of electric vehicles in Jeffersonville will soon have a place to recharge.
Mayor Mike Moore announced Monday that the city plans to install its first electric vehicle charging station in a public parking lot in the 100 block of Chestnut Street, which is off Spring Street not far from the Big Four Bridge.
In a news release, the city said the Level 2 charging station will run on 240 volts of power, with hookups for two cars to charge at the same time. Drivers will pay for their charge through a phone app or a reloadable RFID card provided by the company that services the station.
"This is an exciting venture for the City of Jeff," Moore said in the release. "Right now there aren't many places in the city for people to recharge, so this will fill a void."
Chad Reischl, the city's director of planning, said the new charging station could draw travelers into Jeffersonville who are using apps to locate nearby charging stations.
"Having a place to charge a car Downtown Jeffersonville may actually be a draw for folks coming in from out of town," Reischl said.
He added that the charging station is also a sign that "Jeffersonville is progressively looking to the future."
Moore said city officials will monitor usage of the station to determine if more are needed in other locations. The hope is that developers will begin planning such stations as more businesses are planned for the city.
"It's much cheaper and easier to install the electrical infrastructure needed for EV Charging at the time of construction than it is to retrofit them later," Reischl said.
There's no word yet on when the charging station will be complete.
