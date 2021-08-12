JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Words have always been one Jeffersonville Street Department employee's thing.
"Always kept a dictionary up here and a list of the streets," Allen Fetter said.
Making streets signs, though, is only part of the gig. He's picked up trash, blacktopped and painted lines for longer than any other employee in Jeffersonville city history.
"I've never heard of anybody that I know of that's been somewhere 50 years," said Rick Cross, one of Fetter's co-workers.
The long-time employee's name is Allen Fetter, but no one calls him that.
"They call me Alley Cat," he said. "I was just in an alley one morning, kissing a girl, and a guy I work with seen me in the alley. I come into work that day, and he said, 'You're name's not Allen. It's Alley Cat.'"
The lucky gal? His bride. They were newlyweds back then, but the story is legend and the name stuck.
Somewhere through the laughs, "he became more than a coworker to me," co-worker Tim Sheckles said with tears in his eyes. "He's become a really good friend, almost like a father figure."
Fetter has been there with advice, or to offer those perfect words, and he's shown everyone how to live a meaningful, hardworking life by example.
"Just be thankful for each day," Fetter said.
When he decided marking five decades on the job was the sign he needed to call it a career, his people weren't about to let him walk away without the perfect send-off.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and "Alley Cat's" co-workers did the honors at a Board of Public Works meeting.
"We are going to be dedicating an alley in the city of Jeffersonville, right off Nachand Ave," Moore said.
"Alley Cat" jumped back in the city pickup truck, listened to a final goodbye over his radio and drove across town like he had so many times before. But this time, he watched as a sign that read: "Allen 'Alley Cat' Fetter Alley" went up.
"Still got a little tear in there," Fetter said with a laugh.
That may happen when his co-workers drive by in the days ahead too. That's if they don't see "Alley Cat" back there doing what he did to earn his nickname in the first place.
"I told my wife that, I said, 'I'm going to take you by there every day,'" Fetter said.
Smooching and laughing is not a bad way to spend retirement.
