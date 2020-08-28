LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A popular pizza restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is opening a second location in Louisville.
The owners of the Parlour will be opening a second location on Frankfort Avenue on Sept. 4, according to a news release.
"We couldn’t be more thrilled to grow the Parlour brand and open our second location in the Crescent Hill Neighborhood," said Max Bloom, owner of Parlour Pizza.
Bloom says the new location will include favorites, including garlic breadsticks, wings, buffalo chicken pizza and more.
Parlour will be open seven days a week and will have delivery and carryout options.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.