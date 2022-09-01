LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it's five o'clock somewhere, it's time for a donut at Paristown's Village Market.
Jeff Donuts has created a Jimmy Buffet inspired donut for its location in Paristown. The donut is a Pina Colada creation to celebrate the upcoming Parrotheads in Paristown music festival.
Trop Rock and Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band will play for two days at Paristown. It goes from 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by noon to 11 p.m. on saturday.
