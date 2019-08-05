SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a decade without one, the Shelbyville Police Department is getting a new K-9 thanks to Jeptha Creed Distillery.
The Shelbyville-based distiller donated more than $10,000 for the dog after an encounter with an officer who mentioned the department wanted to start a K-9 program.
"We thought, 'That's a great idea,'" said Joyce Nethery, CEO and master distiller at Jeptha Creed. "We really want to work closely with the police department, with our community and support them with the tools that they need."
The last time the department had a K-9 program was in the early 2000s, but it and ended when their last dog, Boris, had to be put down away in 2002.
Since then, the small department hasn't been able to fund a new dog.
"With being a small department, our budget is not exactly what it would be to finance it straight out," Chief Bruce Gentry said.
Now, the new dog is in training while the work is being done back at the police station to prepare for her arrival in October.
The department has to make room for a kennel, find medical providers and several other things before the dog arrives. It's something they're hoping to have financial help on as well.
Shelbyville Police decided to name the new pup "J.C." short for Jeptha Creed.
Why?
Gentry said it was only right.
"This is just one more tool, one more program that we're trying to put in place so that we're out there and actually being proactive," he said.
The department is also hoping to revamp the D.A.R.E. program in local schools to help combat an ongoing drug problem.
