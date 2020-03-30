LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local distillery is joining the growing list of businesses now making hand sanitizer, instead of bourbon.
Jeptha Creed is using its Shelbyville distillery to make hand sanitizer, which is increasingly difficult to find in stores right now. It's so scarce even first responders are running low. That's why the distillery says it will donate its new hand sanitizer to first responders in Shelbyville, as well as in surrounding areas.
Some of it will also go to local hospitals.
Distillery workers say the switch from bourbon to hand sanitizer is their way of helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"If you had asked me three weeks ago if I was going to become a hand sanitizer factory, I probably would have laughed," said Autumn Nethery, director of sales and marketing at Jeptha Creed. "I wouldn't have believed it. And here we are. We've switched 100 percent over to all of our production being for hand sanitizer. It's kind of crazy."
The public can also get some of Jeptha Creed's hand sanitizer by making a donation to help cover the cost of the product. Anyone interested should call 502-487-5007 and press "0" to talk to an operator.
Earlier this month, businesses like Lexington Brewing & Distilling Company and Rabbit Hole Distillery announced that they would also make the switch from producing bourbon to producing hand sanitizer.
