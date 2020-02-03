LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentuckian got the chance of a lifetime at Super Bowl LIV.
Jordan, from Hebron, Kentucky, was part of the largest group of Make-A-Wish kids to go to the Super Bowl.
Jordan, who was gifted a front row seat, met three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Rice even let him try on his Super Bowl ring.
Jordan and the other children also spent time with other players, got a behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium and had red carpet access to the NFL Honors.
Male High School student Caleb Efird also attended the Super Bowl on Sunday thanks to the Make-A-Wish organization.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.