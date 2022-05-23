LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jessamine County sheriff died at his home on Sunday, reported by LEX18.
Kentucky State Police confirmed that Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman died of natural causes. Police don't suspect foul play at this time.
KSP was called from Jessamine County dispatch around 3:30 p.m. to come to his house on West Maple Street in Nicholasville, according to LEX18.
The state medical coroner will examine Corman's body at a later date. KSP said it's still an active investigation.
