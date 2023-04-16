LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jewish Community Center celebrated the first anniversary of its new facility.
The Trager Family Jewish Community Center opened last year. The 107,000-square foot facility is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane behind the previous JCC building, which has been torn down.
On Sunday, a birthday party event was held with cake, family activities, dance workshops and more.
Tal Frenkel Iudenberg and her family came to Louisville from Israeli a year ago. Her children participate in the early childhood programming while she and her husband use the variety of resources offered at the space.
"For us, JCC is a place where we can feel at home," Frenkel Iudenberg said. "The facility itself is amazing."
The $43 million project created a facility with a variety of fitness activities, an indoor aquatics center, two basketball courts, group exercise and training rooms, along with a cycle studio and elevated track. The aquatics center will offer a six-lane, 25-meter pool.
The center also has a 12-room preschool, an auditorium, senior center and café. It's also home to the Jewish Federation of Louisville.
The new facility took around 18 months to complete construction.
JCC opened its former facility in 1955 after the Young Men's Hebrew Association (YMHA) was started in 1890. It will be demolished within the next few months.
For more information like scheduling a tour or becoming a member, click here.
