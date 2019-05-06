Jewish Community Center shows renderings of new $40 million campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB0 -- More details were released Monday in the plan for Louisville's new $40 million Jewish Community Center campus.
At a community meeting Monday night, planners presented proposed renderings that show where new buildings and sports fields will go and how the campus will be safer.
"We've been (in this facility) since 1955," said Sara Wagner, CEO of Jewish Community Louisville. "We're part of the fabric of Dutchmans Lane and Cannons Lane."
The campus, which currently sits right off the road, will be built at the back of the property. It will have new and enhanced security features, like more video surveillance across the property and sloped ground around the building.
"We have very much thought about security in this project from day one," one planner said.
Besides security, nearby residents had questions about the new development, like if any homes will be taken with construction, which they won't.
"The building itself will be quite protected from direct vehicles from driving into it," an architect told them.
The proposed plan calls for demolishing the existing building.
"I'm surprised they're tearing this facility down, but that's progress I guess," said Fred Bennett, who lives nearby and said he likes the plan.
The current community center will remain open during construction.
The new community center, known as "The J," will be built in the back, next to soccer fields, along with a bigger early learning center, new parking lots, a new pavilion and better access for pedestrians with a sidewalk that goes from the facility to Dutchman's Lane.
The plan calls for new indoor pools, but existing outdoor pools will remain.
"We have people from 6 months old to 95 years old here every day," Wagner said. "Every part and every size and stripe of the community comes in and our of our doors, so we're excited to keep doing that and keeping the tradition going strong."
Construction could start by November. It's expected to take 18 months to build the new campus.
