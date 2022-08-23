LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sacred Jewish religious scroll is being brought back to life at The Temple in Louisville.
The Torah was damaged in 2018, when it was stolen and later dumped.
"Jewish Hospital had a Jewish chapel in it, and in inside was the most important and treasured object. A Torah scroll, which means the five books of Moses written by a scribe, that was stolen. But then they realized that there's nothing they can do with it, they just dumped it," said Rabbi David Ariel-Joel, from The Temple.
This week, Rabbi Moshe Druin is in Louisville to restore the Torah. He is a professional Jewish scribe or Sofer, who travels the world taking care Torahs that are damaged.
"It (the Torah) was found, actually, in a tree. It was overnight, and as a result of the rain, it got water damage," he said.
Druin rolls out the scroll on a long table and begins his detailed work. Beside him is a fountain pen and ink well to replace each letter damaged by water.
"Many of the letters have popped off, tumbled, smeared, so we're here to restore all those many sections that got damaged," he said.
Rabbi Ariel-Joel said, "It needs to be corrected. It's (not) honoring the words of the Divine, if you can't read it or if there are mistakes there."
Using light brushes of sand paper and cleaning brushes, Druin cleans off dirt, glue and anything left by decades of use by congregations.
"One of the particular elements of Torah is that every single letter is vital not just for the Torah to be read, but in fact, for it to work," Druin explains. "Up until then, it's an 'almost Torah' or a 'could be Torah' - just about a Torah. It's a wanna-be."
The Jewish Heritage Fund is helping pay for Druin to restore the Torah.
The Temple is also inviting in school children and the public to see the work in that it calls a "once-in-a-lifetime Jewish spiritual experience."
"We couldn't use it until now, and now it will be brought back to life," said Rabbi Ariel-Joel of the scroll.
"A hundred years of history will be used again and will be part of a life and living congregation and a living tradition. It shows that Jewish Louisville doesn't have only a history. It also has a present and a future," he said.
The Temple - Congregation Adath Israel Brith Sholom is Kentucky's oldest and largest Jewish congregation. It was chartered in 1843. It is located on US 42 in Louisville.
The public is invited to watch the stream live beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
