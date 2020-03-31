Workers started making it Tuesday and expect to roll out at least 2,000 large bottles of hand sanitizer per week.
All of it will be donated to Kentucky's first responders and health care workers.
Jim Beam's parent company, Beam Suntory, said it donated neutral alcohol and other supplies to the University of Kentucky. Its on-campus pharmacy is collecting hand sanitizer for UK Hospital.
