VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 40,000 barrels of bourbon.
Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler says two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews were able to put one out, but the other kept burning for hours.
Chandler says the fire may have been caused by lightning.
A nearby road has been shut down as crews fight the blaze. Chandler estimates firefighters will be working at the scene late into Wednesday night. He says crews aren't trying to put the fire out, because allowing it to burn will lessen the risk of the soil being contaminated.
In June 2018, a whiskey storage warehouse for the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown sent about 120,000 gallons of spirits gushing into retention ponds. Part of the warehouse came crashing down June 22. The rest of the 1940s structure collapsed July 4, leaving thousands of whiskey barrels piled in a mountainous heap.
Five departments responded to the fire at the Jim Beam warehouse. At one point, Chandler says the flames were so intense they caused some lights on fire trucks to melt.
