LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jimmy Buffett's company plans to bring his version of paradise to Louisville.
In a news release, Margaritaville Holdings, the hospitality company owned by Buffett, says it will open a hotel called COMPASS in downtown Louisville.
It will have 150 rooms and will be located on South Fourth Street, just half a block from the entrance to 4th Street Live! and two blocks from the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The hotel will include a 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and Margaritaville Restaurant.
It's set to open in late 2021.
