LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies are seeking to hire workers at a job fair next week.
It takes place Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
More than 50 companies will be in attendance including Coca-Cola, FedEx, Kroger and Marriot Louisville.
Organizers said more than 500 positions are available, ranging from entry-level jobs to leadership positions.
Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of resumes.
Parking and admission are free.
To pre-register for the event, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.