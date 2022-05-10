LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is being held next Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium.
The job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PNC Club at the football stadium on Floyd Street. There are more than 50 companies registered to attend the event including Norton Healthcare, the Rawlings Group, Waste Management, U of L Health, Omni Hotel and Alpha Media, among other employers.
According to a news release, the companies will be hiring for more than 500 positions in a variety of industries. Employers plan to recruit entry level positions, seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time positions, and leadership positions.
