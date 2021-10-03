LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair with more than 50 companies will be hosted at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on Tuesday.
JobNewsUSA.com is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brown and Williamson Club inside the stadium on Floyd Street.
Employers are seeking to hire for more than 500 positions in a variety of industries. The positions sought to be filled include full-time and part-time work and entry-level positions.
According to a news release, companies attending the event include UPS, FedEx, GE Appliances, Kentuckiana Works, Spectrum and Rumpke, among other employers.
To pre-register for the event,
