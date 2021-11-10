LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Now Hiring" signs can been seen all across Kentuckiana, and on Wednesday, those trying to land a job could see those options all in one place.
Job News USA held a job fair at the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium.
Job seekers had the opportunity to learn about thousands of open positions from more than 50 local companies, including Rawlings Group, Adecco, Marriot, FedEx, the YMCA and more. Some individuals even had the chance to interview on site.
"There are so many great opportunities not only with sign-on bonuses, day one benefits, Jordan Harvey with Job News USA, said.
"Talking to employers is a great way to see what's a great fit for you," said Jordan Harvey with Job News USA. "Because again, it's just as much about the candidate feeling like they belong at the company as much as the company feeling like that person is a good fit for their position."
If you couldn't make it to Wednesday's job fair, you can learn about other open positions here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.