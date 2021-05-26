LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick glance at the door of most businesses shows the massive need for help.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced closures, cutbacks and layoffs. Many people were left without a job and taking advantage of unemployment benefits.
Now, as the country eases out of the pandemic, businesses are back open and hard-pressed to find workers.
"The demand is high," said Jordan Harvey, corporate communications director for JobNews. "Employers here are looking for great talent, and they're looking for individuals looking to step back into the market."
The need is so great that job fairs are already popping up around the region, like JobNews' event Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. More than 40 employers were on hand with more than 500 job openings available.
"Looking for ... anybody that wants to work," said Jennifer Elbert, who works for Flexible Staffing, a company that pairs applicants with various jobs.
Elbert said many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic took advantage of unemployment benefits and have continued to claim that rather than returning to the work force. She believes some are still afraid to return to work, too.
However, job-seekers are returning.
"It's time for me to get back on track," said Kerry Coleman, who lost work as a pipe fitter during the pandemic. "That's why I'm here, to get something rolling."
"It's time to get back on," added Thomas Caudell, who was filling out applications and inquiring about employment at the fair Wednesday. "After being shut in for so long, I've missed being out around people working every day."
Employers and those looking for a job are hopeful that job fairs, hiring events and word of mouth will fill the spots needed in our job force.
"We've been asked in recent weeks, 'What industries are hiring?'" Harvey said. "And we say, 'All industries are hiring right now.'"
JobNews said because of the demand for workers, it's planning to have another job fair at Cardinal Stadium sometime next month.
