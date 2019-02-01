LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Huber's is once again serving up fried chicken, biscuits and memories.
On Friday, Joe Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant reopened. Jenna Clem is the new owner who saved the family business from the auction block last year.
Besides the old favorites, there will be some new menu items and additions to the store.
The Hubers say they are happy to put uncertainty behind them and excited to welcome customers back for opening day.
"The outpouring of love and support from the community and our customers has been overwhelming, and we can't thank them enough," said Terra Huber Mahan, director of sales and marketing for the venue. "We're super excited to create more memories and traditions and we're ready to be open!"
One new addition this year is a prime rib special for Valentine's Day weekend.
