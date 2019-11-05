LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Joe Marshall will serve the remainder of the District 4 term on the Jefferson County Board of Education, easily besting his six opponents in Tuesday's election.
With 95% of precincts reporting, Marshall led by 26 points with 44% of the vote. Shameka Parrish-Wrish was in second at that point with 18% of the vote, according to election returns.
Marshall, a fourth-grade teacher at West End School, trailed Parrish-Wright in fundraising by nearly $7,000, but he benefited from nearly $190,000 in outside spending by the Jefferson County Teachers Association, which endorsed his school board bid.
Marshall was appointed to the seat by members of the school board in August after former member Ben Gies stepped down to take a policy job with Kentucky Youth Advocates.
The seat will be back on the ballot in 2020.
