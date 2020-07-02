LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's used to giving a pep talk to his Wildcats, but these are different times, so UK head basketball coach John Calipari gave a pep talk to the entire state.
In a video posted on his social media pages this week, Calipari encourged everyone to wear masks.
Wear a mask!!! Let’s take care of each other. We are going to get through this but we need to do it TOGETHER and help each other out. The best way to do that is to put that mask on when you’re out in public. #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/zGftHtxR8p— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 1, 2020
"We in our state have done an unbelievable job," he said. "Let's take it up a notch. This is kind of like when I'm coaching ... We're winning, and I'm being even harder. We are winning. Let's be stronger. Understand that this isn't a statement."
He also said to continue washing your hands and practice social distancing.
