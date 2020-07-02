John Calipari Wearing a Mask

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's used to giving a pep talk to his Wildcats, but these are different times, so UK head basketball coach John Calipari gave a pep talk to the entire state.

In a video posted on his social media pages this week, Calipari encourged everyone to wear masks.

"We in our state have done an unbelievable job," he said. "Let's take it up a notch. This is kind of like when I'm coaching ... We're winning, and I'm being even harder. We are winning. Let's be stronger. Understand that this isn't a statement."

He also said to continue washing your hands and practice social distancing.

