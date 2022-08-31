LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari was named a recipient of the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, the university announced Wednesday.
The award, awarded annually to several people nationwide, is courtesy of Multiplying Good, a nonprofit founded in 1972 "focused on elevating public service as the means to empower individuals," according to its website.
A deserving honor for a true LEADER.Congratulations to @UKCoachCalipari, as he is set to receive the Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports! pic.twitter.com/jZZ2wbTxai— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 31, 2022
Prior recipients include Arthur Ashe, Bob Hope, Steve Jobs, Colin Powell, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brokaw and more.
"I am humbled to be recognized in this way," Calipari said in a news release on UK's website. "As I look back at my career in basketball and serving the community, things like this will matter to me more than any other award or recognition."
Calipari is the first men's college basketball coach to receive the honor from Multiplying Good.
Related Stories:
- SPORTS PAGE | Calipari should be remembered for bringing out the best in Kentucky
- Calipari Foundation helps deliver thousands of pairs of shoes and socks to eastern Kentucky
- Calipari and his team spreading off-season cheer by visiting fans throughout Kentucky
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.