LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school in Hardin County is transforming into a drive-thru flu shot and rapid COVID-19 testing site this week.
The shots and rapid testing will be administered on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Hardin High School. It's open to everyone in Hardin County.
Hardin County Schools buildings are now empty after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to NTI.
"We encourage our community to take advantage of this," said John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools. "All the forecasts say it's going to be a bad flu season. And on top of COVID, that does not mix well."
The district hopes this will help crack down on community spread. Before moving to online learning last week, 75% of the district's students were doing face-to-face instruction.
"We just encourage our community, if you want to get back to that and even get back to five day a week instruction — remember normal school? — we would love to do that," Wright said. "This is a great way to start. Get that COVID test and get your flu shot to prevent further disruption to the school year."
The drive-thru sites will keep everyone socially distant. On Thursday, Kentucky school districts will reassess whether it's safe enough to return to in-person instruction.
"Please wear your mask, wash your hands and keep socially distant, because that's what's going to get us back to face-to-face instruction is everybody following the guidelines," Wright said.
