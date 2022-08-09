LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture.
The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Farm-to-School program.
In a news release, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools said the grant will fund the creation of a dual-credit horticulture course and an embedded School-Based Enterprise at JHHS.
District officials said students in the agriculture program harvest food grown in its hydroponic growing room, which yields "high-quality, cost-efficient produce." Additionally, dual credit students "will design a mobile hydroponic lab to serve as a hub for educational outreach to younger students and the community." The goal of the project is to "advance equity in farm-to-school programming" and "increase the availability of local foods in the school district."
For the last two years, students in the existing program at the school have raised lettuce using the hydroponic technology. The students then sell the lettuce to the school's cafeteria, which will use it for lunch salads.
The program is now raising tilapia for a local community kitchen, Warm Blessings, which provides meals to "shut-ins as well as indigent and homeless persons." Officials said the initiative was made possible after JHHS received a $10,000 grant from the Altec Innovation Challenge in the 2021-22 school year.
Hardin County Schools students go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
