HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A John Hardin High School student was killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 65 in southern Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say 18-year-old Kimberly Analiese Linder of Elizabethtown was driving her car south on the interstate in Hart County at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. In a release, police say Linder's Toyota Camry went off the road, hit a guardrail and rebounded into the southbound lanes hitting a semi.
Linder was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Caverna where she died. The 22-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. Linder was wearing a seatbelt.
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan released a statement saying Linder was a senior at John Hardin High School. Additional counselors are being made available to students and staff.
Morgan called Linder a "Tremendous student with an extremely bright future." She added that "Her potential was unlimited and she was on her way to success in whatever career field she would have chosen."
The following is a statement from Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan:
Our hearts are heavy this morning in learning about the loss of a John Hardin High School student over the weekend. Kimberly Analiese Lindner passed away after suffering injuries in an automobile accident on Interstate 65 in Hart County. She was a JHHS senior.
Analiese was a tremendous student with an extremely bright future. She was pursuing her high school diploma and her associate's degree in our Academy @ EC3 program through our Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center and our partnership with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
She was loved and adored by her family, friends, teachers and all of those with whom she made contact.
Her potential was unlimited and she was on her way to success in whatever career field she would have chosen.
The weight that Analiese's family now bears is overwhelming. This unspeakable, sudden and unexpected loss has shaken them and the John Hardin High School family to the core. Students at EC3 from Central Hardin High School and North Hardin High School and ECTC students were also friends with Analiese. We encourage our community and the rest of the HCS family to keep these families in their thoughts and deepest concerns.
JHHS lost two other students in October in the same tragic fashion. Therefore, those wounds are reopened as we begin mourning for Analiese. I am extremely confident that our staffs at JHHS and EC3 will lead students in banning together and holding tight in their unbreakable bonds of love, courage and determination. I ask our Hardin County community to keep these students and families close to its heart as well.
Hardin County Schools has additional counselors available for students and staff for as long as they are needed.
